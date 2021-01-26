Talkdesk Announces Small Business Lending and Vaccine Administration Solutions

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center solutions provider, today launched Small Business Lending Solution and Vaccine Administration Solution to help companies with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan distribution and the global administration of COVID-19 vaccines, respectively.

Talkdesk Small Business Lending Solution is an end-to-end customer experience solution that streamlines the administration of PPP loans by financial institutions. It enables lenders to stand up secure and dedicated contact centers to fast track the PPP loan application, approval, and distribution process.

Talkdesk Vaccine Administration Solution is an end-to-end solution for expediting the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine by providers. Talkdesk is making its Vaccine Administration Solution free for six months to provider organizations and retail pharmacies administering the vaccine, with deployment available in as little as 24 hours.