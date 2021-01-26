Talkdesk Announces Small Business Lending and Vaccine Administration Solutions
Talkdesk, a cloud contact center solutions provider, today launched Small Business Lending Solution and Vaccine Administration Solution to help companies with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan distribution and the global administration of COVID-19 vaccines, respectively.
Talkdesk Small Business Lending Solution is an end-to-end customer experience solution that streamlines the administration of PPP loans by financial institutions. It enables lenders to stand up secure and dedicated contact centers to fast track the PPP loan application, approval, and distribution process.
Talkdesk Vaccine Administration Solution is an end-to-end solution for expediting the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine by providers. Talkdesk is making its Vaccine Administration Solution free for six months to provider organizations and retail pharmacies administering the vaccine, with deployment available in as little as 24 hours.
"Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, driving innovation and competitiveness. Large financial institutions, community banks, and even fintechs have the opportunity to rescue small businesses and save the economy through PPP loan distribution," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "At the same time, healthcare providers have the opportunity to protect and save lives with the critical administration of the COVID vaccine. Talkdesk aims to support both of these vital efforts through the Small Business Lending Solution and Vaccine Administration Solution, with rapid deployment options available immediately."