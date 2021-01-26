Algolia Acquires MorphL
Algolia has acquired MorphL, a startup, to help power Algolia's new AI offering with a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to help companies predict user intent, personalize online experiences, and create highly-targeted offers.
This acquisition extends Algolia's intelligent search APIs, with recommendations and user behavior models along the customer journey so companies can deliver intent-based experiences and iterate in response to market trends and user propensity profiles.
"I am thrilled to welcome MorphL to the Algolia family. It's an exciting time. Brands are looking to create meaningful connections with people, and that requires understanding intent in the moment, personalized navigation, search, and recommendations or offers. Sounds easy enough, but ask most chief digital officers or heads of ecommerce and it's not," Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Algolia, said in a statement. "This will enable companies to move beyond content-based experiences to predictive, intent-based experiences. Importantly, it will enable online retailers to monetize new products, new visitors, and infrequent visitors like they have never been able to do before."
"Many companies are trying to make it easier to use AI, but few are making it as simple as MorphL. Indeed, our mission has always been to democratize AI and to empower developers and marketers who wish to enhance their digital offerings with a simple plug-and-play building block interface for building their intent-based, omnichannel sites, and applications," said Ciprian Borodescu, CEO of MorphL, in a statement.