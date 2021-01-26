Algolia Acquires MorphL

Algolia has acquired MorphL, a startup, to help power Algolia's new AI offering with a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to help companies predict user intent, personalize online experiences, and create highly-targeted offers.

This acquisition extends Algolia's intelligent search APIs, with recommendations and user behavior models along the customer journey so companies can deliver intent-based experiences and iterate in response to market trends and user propensity profiles.