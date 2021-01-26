Alida Updates Products in Winter 2021 Release

Alida (formerly Vision Critical) today delivered its Winter 2021 release with a new video survey product, Alida Video, a financial services industry solution, and 12 new features to the Alida CXM and Insights Platform.

Alida Video helps companies harness video to amplify their customers' voices, capture customer-recorded video feedback, uncover authentic, deep insights, and inform stakeholders and decision makers in a unified platform.

"In today's global climate, video has become an integral mode of communication to engage and connect with people. It is imperative that brands use it to humanize their customers' emotions and glean accurate context, to put insights into action and build a great customer experience," said Riaz Raihan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "We are thrilled to provide our clients with the added value of video to deeply understand and analyze their customers by hearing and seeing them talk directly."

The Winter 2021 product release also delivers enhancements to Alida Sparq and Alida Surveys. These include the following

Hub Newsletter Redesign to help companies better engage their Alida Sparq insight community members and stakeholders with more visual and content-rich newsletters;

Quotas for administrators to control the number of responses to a survey or a set of questions;

Mobile survey image enhancements; and

Recodes & Rollups for users to create custom variables based on a dataset and analyze data from a different view.

Today's release also includes new features for Alida Touchpoint, such as NPS via Quick Polls, that enable organizations to keep pulse check on brand perception. Brands can now place activities in mobile applications to engage customers with on-brand micro-surveys designed to collect contextual feedback.

Alida's financial services industry solution is the third industry-specific package from Alida. It provides curated survey templates that can be customized to collect feedback on financial products. It also enables customer experience management through digital, mobile, branch, and customer support channels. A built-in dashboard provides up-to-the-minute insights.

Alida CXM and Alida Analytics now work with Alida Sparq, Alida Surveys, and Alida Touchpoint to empower companies to act on the feedback and insights they've uncovered. The new Winter 2021 CXM enhanced capabilities include the following: