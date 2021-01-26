Bloomreach to Acquire Exponea

Bloomreach, a commerce experience solutions provider, is acquiring Exponea,, a customer data platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the deal is being supported through a $150 million investment from Sixth Street Growth.

Bloomreach's e-commerce search and content services combined with Exponea's customer data platform and marketing automation will create an integrated product and customer data platform to help companies create, personalize, and optimize commerce experiences and accelerate revenue growth.

The combination of Bloomreach and Exponea will deliver a commerce experience platform that unifies customer and product data for Bloomreach's real-time, AI-based recommendations, and actions to drive purchases and loyalty.