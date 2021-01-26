Bloomreach to Acquire Exponea
Bloomreach, a commerce experience solutions provider, is acquiring Exponea,, a customer data platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the deal is being supported through a $150 million investment from Sixth Street Growth.
Bloomreach's e-commerce search and content services combined with Exponea's customer data platform and marketing automation will create an integrated product and customer data platform to help companies create, personalize, and optimize commerce experiences and accelerate revenue growth.
The combination of Bloomreach and Exponea will deliver a commerce experience platform that unifies customer and product data for Bloomreach's real-time, AI-based recommendations, and actions to drive purchases and loyalty.
"Incredible e-commerce experiences happen when we reach a customer with exactly the right product at the right time on the right channel, and that requires a deep understanding of products and people, which hasn't been possible until now," said Raj De Datta, CEO of Bloomreach, in a statement. "The coming together of Bloomreach and Exponea positions Bloomreach to be the market-leading commerce experience platform in a multi-billion dollar market that is expanding quickly. As a solution, Bloomreach is now uniquely at the intersection of marketing, commerce, and AI."
"There are many powerful synergies we are excited to bring to our current and future customers," said Peter Irikovsky, CEO of Exponea, in a statement. "Both Bloomreach and Exponea are leaders in their respective fields of commerce and are focused on different aspects of the customer journey. Together, we'll be the only solution provider capable of bringing holistic data, expertise, and intentionality to the way brands interact with their customers. I can't wait to see how our clients from both sides reap the benefits in how they operate and the results they generate, particularly in the U.S. market."