EY partners with ASAPP on Contact Center AI

EY has partnered with ASAPP, an artificial intelligence company, and Ernst & Young to help customer service contact centers use artificial intelligence to transform customer experience (CX) interactions with consumers.

Alongside EY US consulting teams' experience in business transformation, the alliance can help EY clients scale the ASAPP platform across their operations for a true omnichannel experience that integrates voice, messaging, and web channels to improve service, sales effectiveness and efficiency, increase sales conversions and accelerate digital adoption.

The ASAPP AI platform can automate burdensome tasks and direct contact center agents on the right things to say and actions to take, all informed by machine learning models.