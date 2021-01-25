EY partners with ASAPP on Contact Center AI
EY has partnered with ASAPP, an artificial intelligence company, and Ernst & Young to help customer service contact centers use artificial intelligence to transform customer experience (CX) interactions with consumers.
Alongside EY US consulting teams' experience in business transformation, the alliance can help EY clients scale the ASAPP platform across their operations for a true omnichannel experience that integrates voice, messaging, and web channels to improve service, sales effectiveness and efficiency, increase sales conversions and accelerate digital adoption.
The ASAPP AI platform can automate burdensome tasks and direct contact center agents on the right things to say and actions to take, all informed by machine learning models.
"As organizations continue to prioritize digital transformation, integrating AI within these strategies plays a vital role to help reframe their future," said Carmine Di Sibio, EY's global chairman and CEO, in a statement. "Working with ASAPP provides a recognized AI platform to help EY clients transform their customer service functions into AI-enabled business centers."
"EY US focuses on driving business value, and we're delighted to collaborate and advance the customer experience for its clients. With AI-Native technology, transformative results can be achieved in months, rather than years. The ASAPP platform is built for large organizations that value customer experience, enabling consumers and businesses to connect on the channels where they operate today to create delightful and efficient experiences for consumers and agents," said Gustavo Sapoznik, CEO of ASAPP, in a statement.