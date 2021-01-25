Reputation Rebrands Without the .com
Reputation.com, a provider of reputation experience management, is dropping the .com and refreshing its name to Reputation.
The updated name is just part of the rebrand, which also includes a new logo and website.
"The relationship between brands and customers has forever changed, and for a company to succeed in today's market, they must transform customer feedback from reviews, business listings, and social media comments into actionable insights that drive their businesses forward. Reputation is the only platform that can help them do it," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation, in a statement. "Our rebranding efforts further illustrate our commitment to continuous growth and innovation while simultaneously building a better brand for our customers so they can, in turn, forge stronger relationships with their own customers and turn a world of interactions into action."
"Businesses interested in transformative experience management know that traditional CX tools are no longer sufficient to meet the needs of the market," said Rebecca Biestman, chief marketing officer at Reputation,in a statement. "Our new brand showcases the value we bring to our customers, allowing them to turn every interaction into positive action by using their feedback into the fuel to help their business grow."