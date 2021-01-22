Acquia Launches Digital Commerce

Acquia has introduced Acquia Digital Commerce to helpmarketers unify data, content, commerce, and digital merchandising across the customer lifecycle.

Using Acquia Digital Commerce with Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), marketers can drive real-time, personalized, shoppable experiences at every customer touchpoint.

"As retailers adjust to a hybrid of in-person and online commerce shopping behaviors, solutions like Acquia Digital Commerce become even more valuable," said Kevin Cochrane, senior vice president of product marketing at Acquia, in a statement. "By understanding customer segments and serving the right content and products at the right time on the right channel, retailers can reach customers with personal experiences that drive revenue."

Acquia Digital Commerce supports multitenant architectures and composable, multi-site experiences. It offers a microservices-based architecture for repeatability and reuse to drive standardization and compliance at scale, and enables continuous refinement and testing to optimize results.

Acquia developed the technology with partners commercetools and Lucidworks.Teams can integrate this headless, cloud-native shopping platform with Acquia Open DXP. commercetools provides an omnichannel shopping platform and the Lucidworks AI-powered product discovery solution delivers personally relevant products and content to customers.

"By leveraging the market-leading solutions offered by commercetools, Acquia, and Lucidworks, retailers can quickly and effectively engage with end-consumers by composing relevant shopping experiences to meet customers on their own terms," said Kelly Goetsch, chief product officer at commercetools, in a statement. "It's more important than ever to be able to pivot quickly, and our joint solution offers exactly that." "Omnichannel personalization remains a top priority for brands; however, most companies lack the ability to optimize digital experiences in real time, leading to missed revenue or loss of potential new customers," said Peter Curran, general manager of digital commerce at Lucidworks, in a statement. "We're excited to be part of this best-of-breed solution to provide merchandisers and marketers with a single-layer view of all the information they need to make more informed decisions that serve their unique customer bases. The value of Lucidworks' advanced machine learning capabilities is compounded by Acquia Open DXP and commercetools' Commerce Engine, ensuring that customers are maximizing their investments in the digital experience."

Acquia also launched the Acquia DX Alliance, its partner community of vendors with interoperable solutions that extend Acquia Open DXP.