Mitto Launches Conversations
Mitto, a provider of omnichannel communications solutions, today unveiled Mitto Conversations to help companies manage omnichannel two-way customer communications within a single prebuilt, no-code platform.
Mitto Conversations provides a single unified inbox for all customer engagement channels and a wide range of content, including messaging, videos and emojis. It supports most major chat and messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, and SMS.
The no-code web-based user interface does not require API integration, weaving into any technology platform and workflow, including CRM tools.
"As customer attention moves toward the channels they feel most comfortable with, brands today are challenged with meeting customers wherever they are, not where brands want them to be," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto, in a statement. "This is why we built Mitto Conversations: to give brands of all sizes an easy-to-use, prebuilt interface that provides the flexibility and ease to have meaningful, secure, and personalized conversations with their customers anywhere they are while maintaining the consistent brand voice an omnichannel engagement strategy enables."
Related Articles
Mitto Adds Verified SMS by Google
23 Jun 2020
Verified SMS authenticates senders of text messages to consumers.
Mitto Extends A2P Messaging Support to Major Chat Apps
29 Sep 2020
Mitto's platform now supports application-to-person messaging within chat apps.