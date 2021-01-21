Mitto Launches Conversations

Mitto, a provider of omnichannel communications solutions, today unveiled Mitto Conversations to help companies manage omnichannel two-way customer communications within a single prebuilt, no-code platform.

Mitto Conversations provides a single unified inbox for all customer engagement channels and a wide range of content, including messaging, videos and emojis. It supports most major chat and messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, and SMS.

The no-code web-based user interface does not require API integration, weaving into any technology platform and workflow, including CRM tools.