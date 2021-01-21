Adobe Adds to Experience Platform

Adobe today unveiled several Adobe Experience Platform upgrades to help retailers grow their digital businesses, identify broken experiences through artificial intelligence, improve how discounts are personalized, and deliver faster websites and apps.

The new Adobe Experience Platform tools include the following:

Customer Journey Analytics that leverages AI to detect broken experiences or new opportunities.

"This update takes anomaly detection beyond the website, where it has been predominantly used, and allows brands to see where issues arise as shoppers move between channels," Ronell Hugh, group manager of product marketing at Adobe, wrote in a blog post earlier today.

Offer Decisioning, enabling retailers to receive real-time signals that capture interactions across channels and then leverage these insights to deliver more relevant offers and drive conversions.

"With a more accurate pulse on how shoppers engage and their preferences, retailers can layer more depth into their promotional strategies," Hugh said.

Adobe Experience Platform Launch Server Side, to increase website performance by moving work once done in the browser or on a mobile device to the server. This provides a single control center for data collected with Experience Platform web and mobile SDKs.

"With this new capability, retailers can now standardize data from unrelated channels and streamline their data collection processes. As a result, brands can deliver faster web and app experiences and see higher conversion rates," Hugh said.

Each capability is made possible with Adobe Experience Platform, where signals from online and physical shopping are stitched together for customer experiences to be understood holistically and not through the lens of any one specific channel, according to Hugh. "Brands can bring disjointed data together under a common language, removing some grunt work and enabling teams to take faster action," he said.

Adobe today also announced an integration between Adobe Experience Manager and Magento Commerce that allows marketers to use Adobe Experience Manager to edit online storefronts built with Magento PWA Studio.