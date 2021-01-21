Reputation.com Now Available in Google Cloud Marketplace

Reputation.com's software has made its software available in Google Cloud Marketplace.

Organizations can now subscribe to Reputation.com from the Google Cloud Marketplace and begin actively managing their business listings, reviews, surveys, and more. Reputation.com has been a strategic Google partner for several years, leveraging integrations with a number of Google technologies.

"To deliver exceptional customer experiences, businesses today need to be able to quickly understand customer feedback and data. We're excited that Reputation.com will deliver its extensive list of platforms and solutions on Google Cloud, and we are happy to help them do so," said Avanish Sahai, vice president of partnerships at Google Cloud,in a statement. "With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, businesses of all sizes can deploy Reputation.com's solutions, enabling organizations to leverage the global scale, security, and elasticity of Google Cloud."

"We are excited to continue expanding upon our partnership with Google Cloud to not only better suit our customers, but also to ensure the Reputation.com platform is easily accessible to modern enterprises," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.com, in a statement. "Joining Google Cloud Marketplace will allow us to continue delivering our best-in-class reputation management platform to today's modern businesses, helping them turn their customer interactions into positive business action and increased revenue."