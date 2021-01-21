Semafone Partners with DataDivider on Payment Solution
Semafone, a provider of data security and compliance solutions for contact centers, is partnering with DataDivider, bringing Semafone's telephone payment security solution, Cardprotect Voice+, to outsourced service providers (OSPs) and business process outsourcers (BPOs) to initiate payments across web applications.
Cardprotect Voice+ now leverages DataDivider's integration tool and simplifies Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliance for card-not-present environments. It shields sensitive card information during telephone payment transactions and prevents card data from being logged in call and screen recordings.
"We are delighted to be working with the industry leader in secure omnichannel transactions and data masking solutions," said Graham Thompson, vice president of sales and marketing at DataDivider, in a statement. "Very often OSPs and BPOs have little control over the payment application with which agents must operate, forcing them to toggle between tools and having to reroute calls. With Semafone's data masking, nothing changes in the systems of the end application, providing an effortless way for agents to enter information securely and with greater efficiency."
"We're delighted to partner with DataDivider to help OSPs and BPOs overcome the numerous challenges that come with securing pre-existing platforms and processes and to help eliminate the friction that comes with achieving and maintaining PCI DSS compliance," said Gary Barnett, CEO of Semafone, in a statement. "This joint technology integration provides a compelling offering for call centers to deploy our technology seamlessly across multiple clients and in turn provides the end customer with a secure frictionless payment experience."