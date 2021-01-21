Semafone Partners with DataDivider on Payment Solution

Semafone, a provider of data security and compliance solutions for contact centers, is partnering with DataDivider, bringing Semafone's telephone payment security solution, Cardprotect Voice+, to outsourced service providers (OSPs) and business process outsourcers (BPOs) to initiate payments across web applications.

Cardprotect Voice+ now leverages DataDivider's integration tool and simplifies Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliance for card-not-present environments. It shields sensitive card information during telephone payment transactions and prevents card data from being logged in call and screen recordings.