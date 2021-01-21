Pixlee and TurnTo Merge

Pixlee, a user-generated content and influencer marketing platform provider, and TurnTo Networks, providers of a platform for customer-generated product content like ratings and reviews, Q&A, and checkout comments, have merged.

With this deal, companies can now integrate their visual user-generated content with text ratings and reviews across their entire customer journey. It provides companies with a platform for the complete voice of the customer, from product display pages to inspiration galleries and emails, across digital ads, and to any other digital property.