Pixlee and TurnTo Merge
Pixlee, a user-generated content and influencer marketing platform provider, and TurnTo Networks, providers of a platform for customer-generated product content like ratings and reviews, Q&A, and checkout comments, have merged.
With this deal, companies can now integrate their visual user-generated content with text ratings and reviews across their entire customer journey. It provides companies with a platform for the complete voice of the customer, from product display pages to inspiration galleries and emails, across digital ads, and to any other digital property.
"The most powerful marketing and merchandising content today is the authentic voice of the customer. Pixlee and TurnTo together deliver more customer-created content from the greatest variety of applications to drive every stage of the shopper journey at all customer touch points," said George Eberstadt, CEO and founder of TurnTo, in a statement.