Upland Software Acquires Second Street

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based tools for digital transformation, has acquired Second Street Media, an audience engagement cloud software provider, for $25.4 million.

Upland will integrate Second Street into its Customer Experience Management product suite, which includes email and mobile messaging solutions.

Second Street helps businesses create cross-channel, opt-in customer experiences with a catalog of 700 template and customizable sweepstakes, contests, brackets, quizzes, and more. Adding Second Street to Upland's product portfolio will enable Upland customers to build promotions and email campaigns.

"Our customers need to deliver content experiences consumers enjoy interacting with and benefit from," said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland, in a statement. "Contests and interactive content are a proven and effective way to engage, attract, and retain consumers, and Second Street delivers this at scale. Matt and the team have developed strong products, have a complementary customer base, and we're excited to welcome Second Street and their customers to Upland." "Like Upland, Second Street is driven by delivering value for our customers. We take great pride in the success we have built and are excited to become part of a company with the strategy and resources to expand the value our customers get from audience engagement. Joining Upland is a great opportunity for Second Street and our customers," said Matt Coen, co-founder and president of Second Street, in a statement.

Other recent software acquisitions by Upland have included Localytics, Altify, InGenius, and PostUp.