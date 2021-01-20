Renderforest Launches Graphic Design Software

Renderforest has launched Renderforest Graphic Design Software to complement its video maker that offers thousands of templates, a website builder, logo maker, and mockup editor.

With Renderforest Graphic Design Software, users can create visuals, including presentation decks, posters, flyers, business cards, brochures, tickets, invitations, social media graphics, album covers, reports, and more by selecting a design, customizing it, and downloading the file in various formats and sizes. Users can manage all of their visual assets and design, edit, resize, and redesign images. It also includes professional stock images, fonts, design layouts, and other tools, all of which can be accessed with drag-and-drop processes.

The software lets users resize designs for every leading social media platform and offers a "try another design"; option that allows users to create similar designs for other marketing needs with consistent styling and visual details.