Anywhere 365 Certified for Microsoft Teams

Anywhere365's Dialogue Cloud has become one of the first cloud contact center solutions certified by Microsoft through the Connected Contact Centers program for Microsoft Teams. Anywhere365 provides cloud contact center and dialogue management platforms for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

"The official certification gives the market a clear picture of which solutions leverage the direct routing and calling capabilities of Microsoft Teams to the fullest extent," said Gijs Geurts, founder and CEO of Anywhere365, in a statement. "I am proud to be working closely with Microsoft on this milestone achievement and honored that Anywhere365 is among the first global solutions to be so rigorously tested and vetted by Microsoft."

"The goal of this certification is to ensure the quality, compatibility, and reliability that customers expect from Microsoft-certified solutions. We're pleased to see that Anywhere365 has completed certification tests and has achieved certification status among our first global connected contact center," said Mike Ammerlaan, director of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, in a statement.

The Anywhere365 CPaaS platform is delivered directly from the Microsoft Azure cloud and leverages a variety of other Microsoft services.