Yext Offers Answers to Channel Partners

Yext has released Yext Answers, its online search product for local businesses, to select partners in its Channel Partner Program.

Select global channel partners will now be able to offer their clients the Yext Answers search experience on their websites, capable of understanding complex questions in natural language and returning direct answers. This includes the ability to integrate custom calls to action within the answers.

"Today's enterprises have the power to win customers back from Google with Answers, our revolutionary NLP-based search product, and now we're bringing that power to SMBs," said Howard Lerman, founder and CEO of Yext, in a statement. "With businesses of all sizes grappling with the surge of customer questions during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's never been more important for local businesses to use the most advanced technology available and meet customers with official answers, the moment they ask for them." "Over the years, Yext has built incredible relationships with the world's leading digital agencies, working with them to bring the most innovative search solutions to their local business clients," said Luis Baptista-Coelho, executive vice president of global partners at Yext, in a statement. "As customers ask more questions online than ever before, it's fitting that the next phase in our relationship with our partners is Answers. With Answers, our Channel partners will be able to enhance the value of their digital offerings with a truly advanced search experience that can deliver accurate information to end consumers and generate invaluable insights into how to improve search experiences in their clients' industries."