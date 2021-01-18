Transcosmos Launches Data-Driven Multichannel Outbound Services

transcosmos has started to provide data-driven multichannel outbound services that blends call center outbound service records and digital marketing capabilities.

The service makes suggestions and offers tailored to the needs and lifestyles of customers via multiple channels, executing moment marketing that embraces the moments where customers show a high interest in companies' brands, products, and offers. It combines data analytics, decision-making, scoring with artificial intelligence-powered advanced analytics, transpeech's speech recognition and emotion analysis features, and telemarketing linked to web behavior.