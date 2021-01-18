FormAssembly Government Cloud Receives FedRAMP Ready Status

FormAssembly, providers of a cloud-based web form and data collection platform, achievedFederal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)-Ready status for its Government Cloud offering. FormAssembly is also now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

To achieve FedRAMP-Ready status, FormAssembly underwent a capabilities assessment and auditing for the past year. FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

"FedRAMP's security control framework is known to be one of the most difficult and challenging audits in the U.S. It took many months of preparation, determination, and attention to detail to get Ready status," Chad Cragle, FormAssembly's information security officer, said in a statement. "Achieving Ready status was important to us because we wanted to make our SaaS offering available to everyone, including the federal government."

FormAssembly Government Cloud is a secure platform built for federal government web form needs, ranging from government surveys to program enrollment forms. In addition to a form builder, integrations, and comprehensive support, Government Cloud includes features specific to government agencies. It offers FIPS 140-2-validated encryption controls, user authentication through Agency Common Access Card (CAC) or Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credentials, and additional features.