Vericast Launches Save

Vericast, a marketing solutions company, today introduced Save, a destination for deals, reaching more than 75 million households nearly every week.

Formerly RetailMeNot Everyday, Vericast's Save will begin delivering offers to consumers via direct mail and free-standing inserts on Feb. 24.

"We are excited about the launch of Save as it is such an important and valuable way for brands to connect with consumers and showcase new products and offers," said Carrie Parker, senior vice president of marketing at Vericast, in a statement. "With Save, brands have a powerful ability to excite consumers and share relevant deals on things people want and need in their everyday lives. We not only deliver savings to consumers, but also an emotional reward and the opportunity for discovery."

In addition to the print offers, Vericast plans to offer an online resource soon.