Datazoom Integrates with Amazon CloudFront

Datazoom, a provider of real-time vdeo data platforms, has integrated with Amazon CloudFront to help marketers capture, standardize, and route data from across the end-to-end workflow of video.

Recently, Datazoom released end-to-end data collection, standardization, and routing services for streaming content delivery network (CDN) log data. Its integration with Amazon CloudFront collects data via Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, standardizes the common data elements that appear in Datazoom's CDN Data Dictionary, and delivers CloudFront CDN data to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Splunk, and Google BigQuery.

Furthermore, Amazon CloudFront supports the logging of query parameters, which customers can use to pass the client-side identifiers necessary to adhere to the Common Media Client Data spec (CTA-5004). This feature enables a granular matching between client-side experience data with the corresponding CDN telemetry.Creating access to correlatable data sets will allow for automated root cause analysis and streaming experiences that can adapt to availability changes or failures once detected.