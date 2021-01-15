LoopMe Partners with Unity to Increase Ad Inventory

LoopMe, a digital advertising platform provider, and Unity, a provider of platforms for creating and operating real-time 3D content, have entered into a partnership that will make advanced creative campaigns available through the LoopMe marketplace, increasing managed service for all LoopMe clients.

By fulfilling advertising campaigns through Unity Ads, LoopMe clients can now activate campaigns against high-performing inventory at scale in the in-app mobile gaming market, while also leveraging LoopMe's expertise for in-flight campaign optimization across all channels.

LoopMe and Unity clients can now leverage high-impact creative units for mobile in-app gaming, powered by LoopMe's flagship product, PurchaseLoop. LoopMe will also provide augmented reality and playable ad experiences made with Unity, enabling advanced creative capabilities across screens.