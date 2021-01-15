LoopMe Partners with Unity to Increase Ad Inventory
LoopMe, a digital advertising platform provider, and Unity, a provider of platforms for creating and operating real-time 3D content, have entered into a partnership that will make advanced creative campaigns available through the LoopMe marketplace, increasing managed service for all LoopMe clients.
By fulfilling advertising campaigns through Unity Ads, LoopMe clients can now activate campaigns against high-performing inventory at scale in the in-app mobile gaming market, while also leveraging LoopMe's expertise for in-flight campaign optimization across all channels.
LoopMe and Unity clients can now leverage high-impact creative units for mobile in-app gaming, powered by LoopMe's flagship product, PurchaseLoop. LoopMe will also provide augmented reality and playable ad experiences made with Unity, enabling advanced creative capabilities across screens.
"After two years of collaboration between LoopMe and Unity, during which we worked closely to create unique solutions for our clients, we are now announcing a formal partnership that combines the strength of our offerings to deliver direct brand campaign activity where consumers are spending a more considerable amount of their time," said Stephen Upstone, CEO and founder of LoopMe, in a statement. "Unity's leadership within in-app gaming advertising and advanced creative capabilities, including augmented reality and Mini Game creative, paired with LoopMe's in-flight optimization capabilities, data, and attribution, will offer a one-stop-shop for brands and agencies to understand and drive business outcomes across screens."
"In 2020, we saw a massive surge in mobile gaming, and with that, an increase in mobile gaming ad performance where players are interacting more with ads," said Agatha Hood, director of global advertising and operate services sales at Unity, in a statement. "Among mobile game players who watch ads, the average number of ads watched increased by 14 percent, while overall mobile game ad revenue increased 59 percent, with ad impressions surging 57 percent during the pandemic. All signs point to an acceleration of interaction with ads, and our extended partnership with LoopMe will enable us to provide consumers with more interactive ad experiences, alongside direct access to brand-safe mobile game ad inventory that reaches audiences where they are, whatever screen they are on."