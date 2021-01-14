Button and Branch Partner on Affiliate Marketing Solution
Button, a mobile commerce technology company, is partnering with Branch, a provider of cross-platform solutions for linking and measurement, to offer companies visibility into app traffic optimized by Button in their Branch dashboards. This partnership brings mobile affiliate traffic into the marketing fold to help companies understand their spend across all marketing channels.
This integration between Button and Branch gives mutual customers like Sam's Club and Zulily visibility into all of their attribution data in one tool. Rather than looking at each channel in a silo, marketers can analyze Button mobile performance data alongside other mobile touchpoints in a single view within their Branch dashboards to increase their understanding of the efficiency and performance of the affiliate channel, alongside all other channels of traffic.
"Button's integration with Branch gives us a holistic understanding of our mobile affiliate performance to continue driving Sam's Club's growth and offering our members frictionless shopping experiences," said Rick Ton, senior director of marketing at Sam's Club, in a statement.
"Button's partnership with Branch marks the next chapter for mobile marketers looking to get smarter with their spend and double down on their app install strategies," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button, in a statement. "We're excited to offer our mutual customers a better understanding of their spend holistically across all marketing channels, helping them gain the insights to optimize, personalize, and unlock the true potential of the affiliate channel as part of their growth strategies, the beginning of a new era in mobile marketing."
"Our integration with Button ensures marketers have full visibility into their affiliate marketing campaigns," said Eric Stein, executive vice president and general manager of Branch, in a statement. "Through our partnership, we're excited to power our mutual customers with insights built on top of the most accurate data while delivering seamless cross-platform experiences that are sure to delight users."
