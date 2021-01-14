Button and Branch Partner on Affiliate Marketing Solution

Button, a mobile commerce technology company, is partnering with Branch, a provider of cross-platform solutions for linking and measurement, to offer companies visibility into app traffic optimized by Button in their Branch dashboards. This partnership brings mobile affiliate traffic into the marketing fold to help companies understand their spend across all marketing channels.

This integration between Button and Branch gives mutual customers like Sam's Club and Zulily visibility into all of their attribution data in one tool. Rather than looking at each channel in a silo, marketers can analyze Button mobile performance data alongside other mobile touchpoints in a single view within their Branch dashboards to increase their understanding of the efficiency and performance of the affiliate channel, alongside all other channels of traffic.