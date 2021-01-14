Sprinklr Achieves FedRAMP-Ready Status

Sprinklr's Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)-ready status and is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

Sprinklr is pursuing full authorization by the end of 2021, opening the opportunity for more U.S. government agencies to use Sprinklr's unified CXM platform.

Sprinklr's CXM Platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services.