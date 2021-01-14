Sprinklr Achieves FedRAMP-Ready Status
Sprinklr's Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)-ready status and is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace.
FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.
Sprinklr is pursuing full authorization by the end of 2021, opening the opportunity for more U.S. government agencies to use Sprinklr's unified CXM platform.
Sprinklr's CXM Platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services.
"Congratulations to Sprinklr on achieving the FedRAMP-ready milestone. We understand the rigorous process to meet this level of certification, ensuring Sprinklr provides a compliant environment that effectively and efficiently communicates with citizens over time. We look forward to continuing our support of Sprinklr on their journey as they create a platform that meets the needs of the digital citizen experience of our government agency customers," said Sandy Carter, vice president of worldwide public-sector partners and programs at Amazon Web Services, in a statement.
"As COVID-19 continues to disrupt all facets of society, there is a critical need for government agencies to move content and services onto digital channels, where citizens are looking for information and asking for support," said Vivek Kundra, chief operating officer of Sprinklr, in a statement. "Achieving FedRAMP-ready status will help us support U.S. government agencies with their effort to create digital, informative experiences for citizens. We're looking forward to ensuring that the public sector has access to the same cutting-edge technology used by many of the world's largest enterprises to engage with customers on modern channels."