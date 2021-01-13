-->
  • January 13, 2021

Microsoft Adds to Dynamics 365 Commerce

Today at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show online event, Microsoft introduced Microsoft Cloud for Retail and several B2B e-commerce capabilities for Dynamics 365 Commerce.

The added B2B e-commerce functionality makes Dynamics 365 Commerce "the optimal solution for B2B and B2C e-commerce on a single, holistic retail and commerce platform," Alysa Taylor, Microsoft's corporate vice president of business applications and industry, wrote in a blog post earlier today. "By building on our consumer capabilities and bringing together B2B and B2C e-commerce, businesses can deliver consistent, personalized, and user-friendly purchasing options for all their customers."

Microsoft also rolled out a close integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service, enabling retailers to create self-service buying options for business accounts and increase the productivity of their sales reps by empowering them to provide informed and relevant offers to their buyers.

