CallRevu Enhances Its Communication Intelligence (CI) Platform

CallRevu has added artificial intelligence and machine learning, supplemented with its unique automotive lexicon developed over the past 12 years from millions of human transcribed calls, to its Communications Intelligence (CI) Platform.

This new technology analyzes all phone communications, harvesting insights and producing actionable data to help automotive dealers improve the customer experience and grow their revenue.

CallRevu's CI Platform is designed to provide call connectivity metrics with detailed call flow, voicemail monitoring, keyword search, customer alerts, customer satisfaction monitoring and spam/robo-dialing reports that pinpoints areas for action.

"At CallRevu, we know that artificial intelligence and machine learning are only as good as the training data. This is why we have amassed over 100 million calls transcribed by humans to develop the largest automotive-specific lexicon, which enables us to deliver unparalleled quality, and now we do this for every call and every line," said Jeff dePascale, CallRevu's vice president of technology, in a statement.

Early adopters are claiming greater than 44 percent improvements from the platform's new capabilities, intuitive interface, and the self-service tools, the company says.