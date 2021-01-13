CallRevu Enhances Its Communication Intelligence (CI) Platform
CallRevu has added artificial intelligence and machine learning, supplemented with its unique automotive lexicon developed over the past 12 years from millions of human transcribed calls, to its Communications Intelligence (CI) Platform.
This new technology analyzes all phone communications, harvesting insights and producing actionable data to help automotive dealers improve the customer experience and grow their revenue.
CallRevu's CI Platform is designed to provide call connectivity metrics with detailed call flow, voicemail monitoring, keyword search, customer alerts, customer satisfaction monitoring and spam/robo-dialing reports that pinpoints areas for action.
"At CallRevu, we know that artificial intelligence and machine learning are only as good as the training data. This is why we have amassed over 100 million calls transcribed by humans to develop the largest automotive-specific lexicon, which enables us to deliver unparalleled quality, and now we do this for every call and every line," said Jeff dePascale, CallRevu's vice president of technology, in a statement.
Early adopters are claiming greater than 44 percent improvements from the platform's new capabilities, intuitive interface, and the self-service tools, the company says.
"CallRevu believes data is good, insights are better, but what dealers really want is predictive and prescriptive alerts that focuses their attention on action. CallRevu has a rich history of firsts, and we believe the CI Platform is another example of CallRevu innovation and how we continue to lead the industry with our sole focus on automotive that allows us to package and deliver information that is intuitive, real time, mobile-first, and readily accessible, and, most importantly, designed for action. And there is so much more we are bringing to market in 2021," said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO of CallRevu, in a statement.
