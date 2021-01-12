Observe.AI Partners with UJET
Observe.AI, a provider of artificial intelligence technology for contact centers, is partnering with UJET, a cloud contact center provider, making it the first workforce optimization (WFO) solution provider in the UJET partner ecosystem.
Leveraging Observe.AI and UJET together, joint customers gain end-to-end quality assurance and coaching workflows, regardless of where agents are located.
Observe.AI will provide intelligence and automation for analyzing 100 percent of voice interactions, automatically evaluating call quality. The joint solution will also enable companies to proactively identify opportunities to drive growth and improve coaching based on customer sentiment signals that shed light on customer intent and frustrations and potential compliance or fraud issues.
"UJET's customers are among the most innovative, forward-thinking contact centers on the planet. They've chosen UJET because they're looking for every edge they can gain and believe in the power of technology to drive meaningful changes to their customer experience and the bottom line," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Observe.AI, in a statement. "Our customers have shared goals, and together we're focused on introducing a more modern approach to both contact center and quality management."
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Observe.AI to disrupt and improve the status quo for customer experience," stated John Lynch, chief revenue officer of UJET, in a statement. "Our industry is at a phenomenal inflection point, as we're finally seeing new investment in intelligent cloud technologies that go beyond just acquiring customers to truly caring for them after the sale.The team at Observe.AI shares our passion for better business results through improved customer communications, and we're excited to offer our combined solution to the market."