Observe.AI Partners with UJET

Observe.AI, a provider of artificial intelligence technology for contact centers, is partnering with UJET, a cloud contact center provider, making it the first workforce optimization (WFO) solution provider in the UJET partner ecosystem.

Leveraging Observe.AI and UJET together, joint customers gain end-to-end quality assurance and coaching workflows, regardless of where agents are located.

Observe.AI will provide intelligence and automation for analyzing 100 percent of voice interactions, automatically evaluating call quality. The joint solution will also enable companies to proactively identify opportunities to drive growth and improve coaching based on customer sentiment signals that shed light on customer intent and frustrations and potential compliance or fraud issues.