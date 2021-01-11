Informatica Releases Customer 360 SaaS Solution

Informatica, a provider of enterprise cloud data management, today released the cloud-native Customer 360 SaaS solution.

Built on the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) platform, the Customer 360 solution is an end-to-end master data management SaaS solution that provides seamless connectivity, data integration, process orchestration, data quality, reference data management, and master data management in a single solution.

Informatica's artificial intelligence engine, Claire, is the backbone of the Customer 360 solution, providing machine learning capabilities like matching, data quality, and data lineage.