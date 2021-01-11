Informatica Releases Customer 360 SaaS Solution
Informatica, a provider of enterprise cloud data management, today released the cloud-native Customer 360 SaaS solution.
Built on the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) platform, the Customer 360 solution is an end-to-end master data management SaaS solution that provides seamless connectivity, data integration, process orchestration, data quality, reference data management, and master data management in a single solution.
Informatica's artificial intelligence engine, Claire, is the backbone of the Customer 360 solution, providing machine learning capabilities like matching, data quality, and data lineage.
"Customer experience remains the ultimate battleground where if you don’t innovate, you will be disrupted," said Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer of Informatica, in a statement. "Our new Customer 360 Saas solution built on the cloud and designed for enterprise scale is a game changer for companies looking to truly transform how they address the perpetual shifts in consumer behavior in real time with the agility and speed of a modern cloud-first, cloud-native master data management solution."