Verve Group Acquires Nexstar's Digital Video Ad Platform
Verve Group, a brand performance ad platform provider, has acquired Nexstar's digital video advertising technology platform, formerly known as LKQD. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Nexstar's digital video platform reaches more than 200 million unique monthly users in the United States across desktop, mobile, in-app, and connected TV devices. It connects hundreds of premium publishers, such as Samsung, Newsy, and Viacom, with advertisers and demand-side platforms globally, including The Trade Desk, Adobe, and Amobee. The acquisition broadens Verve Group's portfolio of advertising services, while also giving it unique access to connected TV and over-the-top inventory.
"The acquisition of Nexstar's digital video advertising platform follows several other strategic acquisitions in 2020 as Verve Group continues to add new technologies, top talent, and scale its business lines through organic means," said Sameer Sondhi, chief revenue officer at Verve Group, in a statement. "We're excited to provide our large global publisher base with some of the key features and products that come with this video advertising technology, including ad serving mediation, programmatic auctions, detailed reporting, and a unique combination of internal and external quality measurement and enforcement tools."