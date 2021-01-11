Verve Group Acquires Nexstar's Digital Video Ad Platform

Verve Group, a brand performance ad platform provider, has acquired Nexstar's digital video advertising technology platform, formerly known as LKQD. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nexstar's digital video platform reaches more than 200 million unique monthly users in the United States across desktop, mobile, in-app, and connected TV devices. It connects hundreds of premium publishers, such as Samsung, Newsy, and Viacom, with advertisers and demand-side platforms globally, including The Trade Desk, Adobe, and Amobee. The acquisition broadens Verve Group's portfolio of advertising services, while also giving it unique access to connected TV and over-the-top inventory.