VoIP Provider Yay.com Launches Business Instant Messaging

Unified communications provider Yay.com has launched a business instant messaging service.

Available through Yay.com's desktop and mobile apps, Yay.com's enterprise chat platform is scalable and features quick-navigation features like favourite chats and global search.

"We've listened hard and worked closely with our customers to be sure we deliver a private, enterprise-grade instant messaging solution for businesses that puts security and usability first," said Jez Pickering, customer support manager at Yay.com, in a statement.

"Given the fractured work environment at present, it's more important than ever that businesses have tools at their disposal that empower staff to collaborate and communicate effectively, no matter where they choose to work ," said Matt Mansell, CEO of Yay.com, in a statement."By combining secure business instant messaging for your teams and partners with Yay.com's proven VoIP phone system, businesses have a unified communications solution that delivers speed-of-thought collaboration and a truly excellent caller experience."