Service Objects Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Service Objects, a provider of real-time global contact validation solutions, has integrated with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite of products, including Dynamics 365 Marketing, CRM, Commerce, Customer Insights, Customer Service, and Finance.

The integration will allow businesses to weed out bad contact data at the point of entry and ensure that only accurate and up-to-date data is captured, stored, and maintained.

The Service Objects services that are now listed on Microsoft's AppSource marketplace include DOTS Address Validation for U.S. and international addresses, DOTS Lead Validation for the U.S. and Canada, DOTS Email Validation, and DOTS GeoPhone Plus for reverse phone number lookups.