FayeBSG Releases Zendesk Integration with monday.com
Faye Business Systems Group has integrated Zendesk with monday.com, allowing users of both systems to synchronize data and display it with user-actionable features presented in monday.com and across Zendesk customer experience platforms.
The monday.com features in Zendesk allow users to do the following:
- Select an existing board from monday.com to assign to a record in Zendesk;
- Show project progress by displaying board statuses and their counts from monday.com;
- Display board owner and board members from monday.com;
- Ceate a board and board items in monday.com;
- Display related boards from monday.com for any given record;
- Provide relevant data and actions to agents in a single platform;
- Keep sales teams and support agents up to date on project progress after handoff to project teams; and
- Enable sales representatives and support agents to assign tasks and share information with project teams.