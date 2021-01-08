-->
  • January 8, 2021

FayeBSG Releases Zendesk Integration with monday.com

Faye Business Systems Group has integrated Zendesk with monday.com, allowing users of both systems to synchronize data and display it with user-actionable features presented in monday.com and across Zendesk customer experience platforms.

The monday.com features in Zendesk allow users to do the following:

  • Select an existing board from monday.com to assign to a record in Zendesk;
  • Show project progress by displaying board statuses and their counts from monday.com;
  • Display board owner and board members from monday.com;
  • Ceate a board and board items in monday.com;
  • Display related boards from monday.com for any given record;
  • Provide relevant data and actions to agents in a single platform;
  • Keep sales teams and support agents up to date on project progress after handoff to project teams; and
  • Enable sales representatives and support agents to assign tasks and share information with project teams.

