Smart Communications Acquires Assentis

Smart Communications, a provider of customer conversations management platforms, will acquire Assentis, a software solutions provider for customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are poised to incorporate Assentis' wealth of knowledge and capabilities in financial services into Smart Communications," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications, in a statement. "Already among the key industries we support, we recognized an opportunity to strengthen our commitment to help these firms cater to an increasingly digital-focused customer base. Through this acquisition we will be better equipped to support our growing financial services customer base around the world."

Assentis' CCM solution can generate a wide variety of documents, including client reports, fund fact sheets, product presentations, contracts, and marketing collateral.

"This is an exciting next step in our company history, especially as we enable our customers to create an even deeper competitive advantage through readily available cloud-based offerings," said Martin Kraehenbuehl, Assentis' CEO, in a statement. "Today's financial services firms are more focused than ever on delivering exceptional, digital-first personalized customer conversations. We look forward to helping our customers realize this goal more effectively as part of the Smart Communications family."

This is the second acquisition for Smart Communications in the last two years. In July 2019 the company acquired Intelledox, which now delivers forms transformation capabilities as SmartIQ, a key offering of the Smart Communications platform.