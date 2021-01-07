DemandJump Launches Account-Based Attribution

DemandJump, a marketing insights and attribution platform provider, has launched Account-Based Attribution, enabling marketing and sales teams to measure the true revenue impact of every touchpoint.

DemandJump's Account-Based Attribution closes the loop for B2B marketing and sales teams, providing end-to-end visibility all the way through the sales funnel to the actions driving the sales pipeline and closed-won revenue. Marketers can see the marketing channels and campaigns, keywords and organic search terms, individual pieces of content, events, broadcast TV and radio ads, and much more, that are actually driving revenue, as well as those that are not.

Key features of DemandJump's Account-Based Attribution include the following:

Leads, revenue, and return on ad spend tied back to each individual marketing channel, campaign, source, keyword, and organic search term across the entire customer journey and path to purchase;

Dynamic and flexible attribution windows to measure and attribute activity for short or long sales cycles;

Interactive and dynamic data visualizations and dashboards;

AI-powered contact-to-opportunity mapping;

A true omnichannel view of all activities, leading to revenue across digital, mobile, offline and broadcast initiatives;

Support for both physical and virtual events for measurement of event performance;

Side-by-side attribution model comparison for single-touch, multitouch, and data-driven algorithmic attribution models;

AI-powered recommendations containing the specific actions marketers should take to improve their outcomes; and

An app store to connect analytics, ad platforms, offline data, marketing automation, and CRM systems together in one platform for a single harmonious view of all marketing and sales data.