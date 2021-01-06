Hootsuite Acquires Sparkcentral

Social media management platform provider Hootsuite has acquiredSparkcentral, a providerof digital customer engagement solutions through conversational messaging channels like Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, WeChat, SMS, and chat. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sparkcentral offers a social and digital customer care platform, with deep integrations into core business systems.The core of Sparkcentral is an automated message distribution platform, complete with virtual agent functionality for customer care workflows and channel alignment and communication orchestration between marketing, customer service departments, and their stakeholders.