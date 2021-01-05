LeadsRx Launches Ecosystem Attribution

LeadsRx, a marketing analytics company, has released LeadsRx Ecosystem Attribution, a platform that maps the customer journey and performs attribution analysis across the websites of network owners and partners promoting and selling products and services within an industry ecosystem.

LeadsRx Ecosystem Attribution, with its distributed attribution pixel technology, allows network ownesr to electronically share first-party consumer behavior data in real time with its partners through an authenticated backbone.