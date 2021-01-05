-->
  • January 5, 2021

Tapad Achieves SOC2 Certification

Tapad, a provider of digital identity resolution technology, has completed two key information security audits for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification; and maintain yearly compliance with its ISO 27001 certification achieved in 2016.

"Receiving our SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report is an important milestone in Tapad's maturation process," said Jeff Olchovy, chief technology officer at Tapad, in a statement. "Key components of our information security strategy include improving our cloud security posture and providing our customers with every assurance that their data is safe in Tapad's hands. A SOC 2 Type 2 report serves as demonstrable evidence that information security is at the forefront of Tapad's organizational goals."

