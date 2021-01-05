O'Neil Digital Solutions Updates Its CCM Platform
O'Neil Digital Solutions has updated its flagship ONEsuite platform, an enterprise customer communications management, customer experience management, and digital transformation solution.
A significant addition to O'Neil's enhanced ONEsuite platform is the analytics engine built within ONEscore, which enables clients to study audience behavior and segment their customers using built-in "live" personas. The ONEsuite CCM platform includes artificial intelligence and data analytics, document creation and management, content delivery, and an omnichannel communications engine.
This new version of O'Neil's ONEsuite SaaS platform allows users to do the following:
- Ceate and manage their content for repurposing to paper, electronic, and any other communication channel;
- Strengthen customer relationships by communicating the right message through the right delivery channel;
- Track customer journeys;
- Build multichannel marketing campaigns and audit and track results;
- Build customized marketing and educational websites (called Microsites);
- Create personalized marketing materials on demand and order enrollment kits; and
- Optimize their customer communications management strategy with insight into who their audiences really are with built-in machine learning for personalization.
"Recognizing that every customer is unique and that they need to be communicated as such is a critical step toward ensuring customer satisfaction. By enabling our customers to really know and understand the uniqueness of each of their customers and provide the next-best-action for engagement, we've set a bold new standard in communications," said Mark Rosson, vice president of sales and marketing at O'Neil, in a statement. "With ONEsuite, our clients will now be able to generate revenue, increase customer satisfaction, and improve their star ratings and Net Promoter Scores.
"Customers can now generate insight and intelligence about their audiences and create deep segmentations of their clients and prospects. This will literally allow the highest degree of custom messaging and communications that could never be achieved before," Rosson added. "ONEscore is a new standard in engaging your audience members more effectively to improve customer acquisition, customer satisfaction, and customer retention."