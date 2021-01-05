MeridianLink Acquires TazWorks

MeridianLink, a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions, has acquired certain assets of TazWorks, a technology provider for consumer reporting agencies and creator of the TazWorks Software and TazCloud background screening platforms. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TazWorks' screening platform and suite of screening applications, integrations, and advanced business intelligence tools

"TazWorks is a leading provider of technology specifically designed to meet the needs of the background and tenant screening industry and has helped consumers throughout its history," said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink, in a statement. "I believe that combining two technology innovators like TazWorks and MeridianLink will accelerate innovation and further technological advancements for clients."

MeridianLink provides cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its Mortgage Credit Link provides a fulfillment hub for consumer data verification, analytics, and order fulfillment.