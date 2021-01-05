MeridianLink Acquires TazWorks
MeridianLink, a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions, has acquired certain assets of TazWorks, a technology provider for consumer reporting agencies and creator of the TazWorks Software and TazCloud background screening platforms. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
TazWorks' screening platform and suite of screening applications, integrations, and advanced business intelligence tools
"TazWorks is a leading provider of technology specifically designed to meet the needs of the background and tenant screening industry and has helped consumers throughout its history," said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink, in a statement. "I believe that combining two technology innovators like TazWorks and MeridianLink will accelerate innovation and further technological advancements for clients."
MeridianLink provides cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its Mortgage Credit Link provides a fulfillment hub for consumer data verification, analytics, and order fulfillment.
"For almost 20 years, our team has been committed to delighting our CRA clients with impactful technology and services, and we could not be more optimistic about the future of the company under MeridianLink's leadership," said Scott Kimball, chief technology officer and co-founder of TazWorks, in a statement. "The infusion of additional resources will enable accelerated development of our product roadmap and a more agile API to further the success of new and existing clients."