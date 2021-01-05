AutoVitals Acquires Loyalty Marketing Software Provider BayIQ

AutoVitals, a provider of cloud-based solutions for automotive repair and maintenance shops, has acquired BayIQ, a provider of automated marketing software to the independent tire and automotive repair industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BayIQ's software helps shops build customer loyalty, increase car counts, and increase average repair order by combining customer engagement with key features like loyalty program management and automated service reminders. AutoVitals' acquisition of the company will add to its suite of products for optimizing shop performance, including workflow management, digital vehicle inspection, motorist engagement, POS integration, CRM, retention, and websites.