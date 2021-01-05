AutoVitals Acquires Loyalty Marketing Software Provider BayIQ
AutoVitals, a provider of cloud-based solutions for automotive repair and maintenance shops, has acquired BayIQ, a provider of automated marketing software to the independent tire and automotive repair industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BayIQ's software helps shops build customer loyalty, increase car counts, and increase average repair order by combining customer engagement with key features like loyalty program management and automated service reminders. AutoVitals' acquisition of the company will add to its suite of products for optimizing shop performance, including workflow management, digital vehicle inspection, motorist engagement, POS integration, CRM, retention, and websites.
"I am very proud of the value we have provided to our customers so far but know BayIQ can do so much more," said BayIQ CEO Jennifer Thronson in a statement. "We wanted to align with an organization both committed to and capable of furthering our mission to make tire and auto shops more successful. AutoVitals' deep understanding of shop operations and demonstrated success in building mission critical software proves that they are the right partner at the right time."
"We are excited to add BayIQ to the AutoVitals family," said Jon Belmonte, CEO of AutoVitals, in a statement. "AutoVitals is the automotive aftermarket's Shop Success Solution, dramatically increasing client average repair order, car count and shop profitability through its technology platform and best practices. BayIQ's motorist engagement offering is having a material impact on customer retention and upselling rates for tire and automotive shops. The addition of a best-in-class customer loyalty platform to our Shop Success Solution will produce even better financial results for our respective clients and for the industry."