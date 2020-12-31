JPMorgan Chase Acquires cxLoyalty's Global Loyalty Division

JPMorgan Chase & Co has acquired cxLoyalty Group Holdings' Global Loyalty division, which will operate under Chase's Global Customer Engagement division. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction includes cxLoyalty's technology platforms, full-service travel agency, gift card, merchandise, and points bank businesses. It does not include cxLoyalty Group Holdings' Global Customer Engagement division and other businesses.