-->
  • December 31, 2020

Hive9 Introduces Advanced Custom Attributes

Hive9, a provider of software for marketing performance management, has released a suite of new features called Advanced Custom Attributes.

These features, available throughout Hive9's planning and purchase support modules, will enable businesses to accommodate complex segmentation needs and a wider variety of use cases.

The advanced capabilities include the following:

  • Attribute grouping;
  • Attribute ordering;
  • Tooltips, to provide data entry or interpretation guidance to users;
  • Single vs. multiple select, enabling users to select multiple options with separate weightings for performance and cost;
  • Attribute dependencies;
  • Rich text attributes, with support for pictures, bulleting, and tables;
  • Attachments, so users can upload attachments to their SharePoint servers via Hive9 without the attachment ever leaving their secured domains while simultaneously storing the link in Hive9;
  • Integration updates, allowing status and other updates from third-party integrations to be shown in restricted attributes that cannot be updated;
  • Formulas, that allow attributes to perform queries, manipulate text, execute logic, perform math on multiple attributes or standard fields, and store results;
  • Hidden attributes;
  • Custom sizing and spacing; and
  • External links.

"These new capabilities make Hive9 a truly extensible platform, enabling our customers to enjoy a customized experience tailored to their needs," said Bruce Brien, chief strategy officer at Hive9, in a statement.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research