Hive9 Introduces Advanced Custom Attributes
Hive9, a provider of software for marketing performance management, has released a suite of new features called Advanced Custom Attributes.
These features, available throughout Hive9's planning and purchase support modules, will enable businesses to accommodate complex segmentation needs and a wider variety of use cases.
The advanced capabilities include the following:
- Attribute grouping;
- Attribute ordering;
- Tooltips, to provide data entry or interpretation guidance to users;
- Single vs. multiple select, enabling users to select multiple options with separate weightings for performance and cost;
- Attribute dependencies;
- Rich text attributes, with support for pictures, bulleting, and tables;
- Attachments, so users can upload attachments to their SharePoint servers via Hive9 without the attachment ever leaving their secured domains while simultaneously storing the link in Hive9;
- Integration updates, allowing status and other updates from third-party integrations to be shown in restricted attributes that cannot be updated;
- Formulas, that allow attributes to perform queries, manipulate text, execute logic, perform math on multiple attributes or standard fields, and store results;
- Hidden attributes;
- Custom sizing and spacing; and
- External links.
"These new capabilities make Hive9 a truly extensible platform, enabling our customers to enjoy a customized experience tailored to their needs," said Bruce Brien, chief strategy officer at Hive9, in a statement.