Hive9 Introduces Advanced Custom Attributes

Hive9, a provider of software for marketing performance management, has released a suite of new features called Advanced Custom Attributes.

These features, available throughout Hive9's planning and purchase support modules, will enable businesses to accommodate complex segmentation needs and a wider variety of use cases.

The advanced capabilities include the following:

Attribute grouping;

Attribute ordering;

Tooltips, to provide data entry or interpretation guidance to users;

Single vs. multiple select, enabling users to select multiple options with separate weightings for performance and cost;

Attribute dependencies;

Rich text attributes, with support for pictures, bulleting, and tables;

Attachments, so users can upload attachments to their SharePoint servers via Hive9 without the attachment ever leaving their secured domains while simultaneously storing the link in Hive9;

Integration updates, allowing status and other updates from third-party integrations to be shown in restricted attributes that cannot be updated;

Formulas, that allow attributes to perform queries, manipulate text, execute logic, perform math on multiple attributes or standard fields, and store results;

Hidden attributes;

Custom sizing and spacing; and

External links.