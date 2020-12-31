Yardi Acquires CommissionTrac

Yardi has acquired CommissionTrac, a software company that provides revenue management software for commercial real estate companies to manage workflows, from tracking deal pipelines to invoicing clients to paying out commissions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CommissionTrac platform will be integrated into Yardi's CommercialEdge suite, a recent addition to Yardi's suite of products. CommercialEdge provides marketing and deal management solutions.