Quadient Launches Impress Distribute Document Solutions

Quadient has launched Quadient Impress Distribute, a cloud-based document delivery solution that allows users to send mail from their desktops.

Quadient Impress Distribute fully integrates with the other modules of Quadient Impress, Quadien's outbound document automation platform. Impress Distribute users upload personalized documents to Quadient's mail production facility, where the communications are printed, sorted, stuffed, metered, and sent to the post office for delivery. The solution also provides a detailed audit trail of the entire document preparation process and ensures important communications meet security and compliance requirements.