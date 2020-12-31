Quadient Launches Impress Distribute Document Solutions
Quadient has launched Quadient Impress Distribute, a cloud-based document delivery solution that allows users to send mail from their desktops.
Quadient Impress Distribute fully integrates with the other modules of Quadient Impress, Quadien's outbound document automation platform. Impress Distribute users upload personalized documents to Quadient's mail production facility, where the communications are printed, sorted, stuffed, metered, and sent to the post office for delivery. The solution also provides a detailed audit trail of the entire document preparation process and ensures important communications meet security and compliance requirements.
"Impress Distribute is the next evolution of the Impress cloud platform, designed to support our strategic plan to offer a full suite of business process automation solutions that accelerate SMBs in their transition to more digitalized and automated processes," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient, in a statement. "With the current challenging health and business environment, Quadient leveraged its knowledge in managing transactional documents and mail for 500,000 global organizations to create Impress Distribute for the automation and distribution of mail from virtually anywhere, without ever touching a piece of paper."