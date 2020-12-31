Enghouse Acquires Altitude Software

Enghouse Systems has acquired Altitude Software, a provider of omnichannel contact center solutions, with a focus on the business process outsourcing market. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Altitude expands our presence in Latin countries, primarily in Spain, Brazil, Mexico, and now Portugal, enabling us to capture additional opportunities within these markets," said Steve Sadler, chairman and CEO of Enghouse, in a statement "We are very pleased to welcome Altitude's customers and employees to Enghouse."

"We are excited to join Enghouse, particularly because of the synergies between the two companies," said Alfredo Redondo, CEO of Altitude, in a statement. "Together, we look forward to expanding our product offerings to our existing and new accounts."