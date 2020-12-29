Bain & Co. Acquires Sutton Place Strategies

Bain & Co. is acquiring Sutton Place Strategies (SPS), a deal origination and transaction database provider, adding to its growing suite of proprietary data offerings related to strategy, sourcing, diligence, and post-acquisition value creation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Together, Bain and SPS will give private equity firms, corporate investors, and transaction advisors an unparalleled view of deal-making activity," said Hugh MacArthur, head of Bain's global private equity practice, in a statement "Arming investors with the intelligence they need to improve their deal sourcing and identify actionable targets in their sweet spot will be a game-changer for the industry."

SPS helps businesses understand their deal sourcing performance, map sector-level deal flows, improve target identification, develop relationships with the right intermediaries, assess deal coverage, and map the most relevant buyer universes.