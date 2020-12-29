Bain & Co. Acquires Sutton Place Strategies
Bain & Co. is acquiring Sutton Place Strategies (SPS), a deal origination and transaction database provider, adding to its growing suite of proprietary data offerings related to strategy, sourcing, diligence, and post-acquisition value creation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Together, Bain and SPS will give private equity firms, corporate investors, and transaction advisors an unparalleled view of deal-making activity," said Hugh MacArthur, head of Bain's global private equity practice, in a statement "Arming investors with the intelligence they need to improve their deal sourcing and identify actionable targets in their sweet spot will be a game-changer for the industry."
SPS helps businesses understand their deal sourcing performance, map sector-level deal flows, improve target identification, develop relationships with the right intermediaries, assess deal coverage, and map the most relevant buyer universes.
"The SPS team is very excited and fortunate to partner with Bain," said Nadim Malik, founder and CEO of Sutton Place Strategies, in a statement. "We are completely aligned in our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our clients and look forward to accomplishing great things together."