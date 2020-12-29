Cognizant Acquires Inawisdom

Cognizant has acquired Inawisdom, a consultancy specializing in artificial intelligence and data analytics. Financial details were not disclosed.

"Businesses succeed or fail by the speed and quality of their decisions, ­and the best business decisions are informed by data and AI," said Malcolm Frank, president of digital business at Cognizant, in a statement. "We are pleased to welcome Inawisdom's skilled team to Cognizant and further accelerate our innovation on data modernization and intelligent decision-making. Cognizant and Inawisdom's clients will benefit from our shared, deep relationships with AWS and our combined expertise with AI, machine learning, cloud, and data analytics."

Inawisdom has developed the Rapid Analytics and Machine Learning Platform (RAMP), based on Amazon Web Services cloud technology, to provide a reusable code repository and accelerate AI-driven business outcomes. Using RAMP, coupled with its own Agile consulting approach, Inawisdom helps clients with a number of tasks, including enhancing supply chain efficiency, improving customer service, and reducing operating costs.

"As a committed and proven expert in AI and machine learning, we are excited to join Cognizant and build on Inawisdom's unique combination of accelerators and skills," said Neil Miles, CEO of Inawisdom, in a statement. "Our combined strength will further support customers in embedding data-driven decision-making into their organization, increasing their speed to business value and long-term market differentiation. Being part of Cognizant provides access to a wider, global network of AI and machine learning professionals, and a wealth of new capabilities that will expand our joint service offerings for successful data transformation."

Through the acquisition, Inawisdom will join with Contino, another company in Cognizant's Digital Business group, to provide end-to-end cloud-native AI and machine learning solutions.