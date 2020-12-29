Cresta Launches Cresta for Customer Service

Cresta, providers of a real-time intelligence platform for customer conversations, has launched Cresta for Customer Service to enable customer care teams to deliver more personalized customer experiences.

Cresta's real-time artificial intelligence coaching solution continuously learns top-performing service behaviors and puts those insights into action with real-time assistance and personalized coaching. Leaders select the metrics that matter to their businesses, such as such as customer satisfaction, Net Promoter Score, average handling time, and first-contact resolution, and Cresta optimizes the rest.