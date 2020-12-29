Cresta Launches Cresta for Customer Service
Cresta, providers of a real-time intelligence platform for customer conversations, has launched Cresta for Customer Service to enable customer care teams to deliver more personalized customer experiences.
Cresta's real-time artificial intelligence coaching solution continuously learns top-performing service behaviors and puts those insights into action with real-time assistance and personalized coaching. Leaders select the metrics that matter to their businesses, such as such as customer satisfaction, Net Promoter Score, average handling time, and first-contact resolution, and Cresta optimizes the rest.
"Companies today understand that every interaction counts, and going beyond the initial sale to deliver a stellar customer experience is paramount to building loyal customers," said Zayd Enam, co-founder and CEO of Cresta, in a statement. "Our team worked closely with innovative customer care and support teams to uncover the biggest challenges faced by agent-assisted customer service representatives and built Cresta for Customer Service."