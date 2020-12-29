ReviewRefer Launches Review Management Software

ReviewRefer has introduced a browser-based review management service to help businesses get a steady stream of targeted reviews and generate referrals using automated email and texting.

ReviewRefer allows businesses to send automated text message or email to customers requesting reviews. They can select the platforms where they would like the review posted. The review request message and URLs are pre-saved, allowing the businesses to ask customers if they'd mind leaving a review, typing in the customer phone number and pressing the send button.

ReviewRefer offers the following:

An offer code and graphic creation tool that allows businesses to create unique referral offers and promotions. Customers can share the code with the offer redemption link to capture new prospective customers for the business;

An appointment tracking system that tracks new referrals and offer redemptions; and

A Yelp, Google Business, and Facebook page reviews aggregator tab to see the latest reviews posted.