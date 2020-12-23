HelpSystems Broadens Data Security Portfolio with Vera Acquisition
Cybersecurity and automation software provider HelpSystems has acquired Vera, a cloud-based data protection solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition allows HelpSystems to extend its data security portfolio and meet the increased demand for solutions that protect information throughout the full data lifecycle, from data classification and secure file transfer to data loss prevention and encryption.
Vera attaches military-grade encryption, access controls, security, and policy directly to data, giving companies granular control and audit capabilities over their information. It offers risk mitigation for cloud storage and covers data subject to regulation, such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, and patient medical records.
"The market for data security is evolving fast to require a comprehensive approach to discovery, detection, classification, and dynamic encryption," said Kate Bolseth, CEO of HelpSystems, in a statement. "Vera seamlessly integrates and expands HelpSystems' data security solution offerings, and we welcome the Vera employees and their expertise to the global HelpSystems family."
"I'm pleased Vera is joining a global company with a comprehensive set of solutions empowering customers to strengthen their approach to data security," said Shri Dodani, president and CEO of Vera, in a statement. "Vera solutions extend HelpSystems' existing data security portfolio, meeting the needs of our combined customers and partners. We have been working together at some of our largest customers and have proven the joint value proposition and look forward to expanding our go-to-market leveraging HelpSystems' global footprint and resources."