HelpSystems Broadens Data Security Portfolio with Vera Acquisition

Cybersecurity and automation software provider HelpSystems has acquired Vera, a cloud-based data protection solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition allows HelpSystems to extend its data security portfolio and meet the increased demand for solutions that protect information throughout the full data lifecycle, from data classification and secure file transfer to data loss prevention and encryption.

Vera attaches military-grade encryption, access controls, security, and policy directly to data, giving companies granular control and audit capabilities over their information. It offers risk mitigation for cloud storage and covers data subject to regulation, such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, and patient medical records.