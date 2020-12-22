SproutLoud Expands Ad Builder

SproutLoud, a marketing software provider, has has updated Ad Builder to help users co-create advertisements with their distributed users, such as employees, resellers, dealers, agents, and brokers,in local markets.

With the new ad building features, users can create their own customization experiences with new development tools. With new customization widgets, companies can take marketing assets in external digital asset management systems and use the SproutLoud platform to make those assets available to their entire partner network, or a select group of partners. They can also selectively grant permission access to specific customizations components; make one centralized change that auto-populates across all templates; build their own custom widgets; access external resources outside the platform, such as external DAM systems; and leverage their own development resources.